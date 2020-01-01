Snapdragon 660 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Announced 2 years later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +28%
339
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +63%
1319
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|780 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
