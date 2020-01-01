Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|570 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6739
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
