Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek MT6750

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Performs 9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 520 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 August 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 MT6750
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
