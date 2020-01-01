Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +167%
339
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +222%
1319
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
