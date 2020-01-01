Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 450 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM660 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
