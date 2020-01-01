Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1950 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 or MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 or MediaTek Helio P22