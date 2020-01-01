Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~70%)
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +93%
339
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +32%
1319
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Snapdragon 425