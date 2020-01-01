Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 88K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +92%
339
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +63%
1319
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +78%
157824
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
