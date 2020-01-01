Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 88K
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +125%
339
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +36%
1319
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +79%
157824
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
Cast your vote
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665
- Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 632
- Snapdragon 450 or Kirin 710
- Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 665
- Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 450 or Kirin 659