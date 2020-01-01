Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 88K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +79%
157824
Snapdragon 450
88067

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM660 SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
