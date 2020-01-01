Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 149K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +33%
339
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +5%
1319
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +5%
157824
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
