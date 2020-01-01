Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +93%
339
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +34%
1319
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
