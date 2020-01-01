Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 120K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +28%
339
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +24%
1319
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +31%
157824
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
11 (61.1%)
7 (38.9%)
Total votes: 18