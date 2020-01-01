Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 cores more
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +24%
339
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +61%
1319
821
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
