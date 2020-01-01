Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 179K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662
314
A11 Bionic +199%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662
1407
A11 Bionic +67%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662
179359
A11 Bionic +77%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish