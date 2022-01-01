Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 203K
  • Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~88%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 662
203428
A12 Bionic +162%
532250
CPU 69271 143829
GPU 33188 195079
Memory 44602 85033
UX 56169 107266
Total score 203428 532250
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
315
A12 Bionic +259%
1131
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
1397
A12 Bionic +109%
2924
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 70.4 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 662
370
A12 Bionic +1321%
5256
Stability 99% 68%
Graphics test 2 FPS 31 FPS
Score 370 5256

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 600 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 2 32
Shading units 96 256
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 APL1W81
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

