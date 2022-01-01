Snapdragon 662 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
69
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 203K
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~88%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69271
|143829
|GPU
|33188
|195079
|Memory
|44602
|85033
|UX
|56169
|107266
|Total score
|203428
|532250
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
315
A12 Bionic +259%
1131
Multi-Core Score
1397
A12 Bionic +109%
2924
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|670.45 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|68%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|370
|5256
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|32
|Shading units
|96
|256
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|APL1W81
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|-
