Snapdragon 662 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 170K
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Apple A9 +73%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +39%
1407
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +5%
179359
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|96
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Apple A9
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Apple A9
- Apple A11 Bionic vs Apple A9
- Apple A10 Fusion vs Apple A9