We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 170K
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662
314
Apple A9 +73%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +39%
1407
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +5%
179359
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 96 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
