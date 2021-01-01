Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 6.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65666
|-
|GPU
|40362
|-
|Memory
|45004
|-
|UX
|53744
|-
|Total score
|207332
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +82%
319
175
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +68%
1402
837
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|62 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|8.67 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|14 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|9.82 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|4.12 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|1.21 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|300.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|-
