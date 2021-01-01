Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 655

Snapdragon 662
VS
Kirin 655
Snapdragon 662
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 6.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Kirin 655

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 65666 -
GPU 40362 -
Memory 45004 -
UX 53744 -
Total score 207332 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +82%
319
Kirin 655
175
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +68%
1402
Kirin 655
837
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 62 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 8.67 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 14 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 9.82 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 4.12 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 1.21 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 300.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
