Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +62%
314
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +59%
1416
Kirin 659
891
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 675
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio G90T
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460
6. HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
9. HiSilicon Kirin 659 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish