Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +62%
314
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +59%
1416
891
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178999
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|-
