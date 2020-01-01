Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 159K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Kirin 710 +5%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +17%
1407
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +12%
179359
159540
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio G80 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 710