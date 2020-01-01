Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 119K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Kirin 955 +9%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +29%
1416
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +50%
178999
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|-
