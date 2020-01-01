Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 119K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 84% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +29%
1416
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +50%
178999
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
