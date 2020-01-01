Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 107% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 179K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662
314
Kirin 960 +21%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662
1407
Kirin 960 +13%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662
179359
Kirin 960 +22%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
