Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 179K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Kirin 970 +25%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +1%
1407
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179359
Kirin 970 +31%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970