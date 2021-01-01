Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 397K vs 175K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 662
175401
Kirin 980 +126%
397166
CPU 69810 134572
GPU 34159 135339
Memory 44417 65549
UX 33716 67634
Total score 175401 397166
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
313
Kirin 980 +122%
694
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
1385
Kirin 980 +78%
2460
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 47.2 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 655 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 96 160
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

