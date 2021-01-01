Snapdragon 662 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 128% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 397K vs 175K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69810
|134572
|GPU
|34159
|135339
|Memory
|44417
|65549
|UX
|33716
|67634
|Total score
|175401
|397166
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
313
Kirin 980 +122%
694
Multi-Core Score
1385
Kirin 980 +78%
2460
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|96
|160
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
