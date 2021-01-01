Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 662
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 662
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 174K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662
174332
Dimensity 1000L +91%
333006
CPU 69810 124605
GPU 34159 97817
Memory 44417 68951
UX 33716 44792
Total score 174332 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
