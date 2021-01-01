Snapdragon 662 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 674K vs 205K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65666
|170589
|GPU
|40362
|233643
|Memory
|45004
|118786
|UX
|53744
|145445
|Total score
|205365
|674561
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
315
Dimensity 1200 +210%
976
Multi-Core Score
1397
Dimensity 1200 +140%
3354
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|171.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|32.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|51.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|27.35 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|3.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|931.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM615
|MT6893
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
