We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 674K vs 205K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662
205365
Dimensity 1200 +228%
674561
CPU 65666 170589
GPU 40362 233643
Memory 45004 118786
UX 53744 145445
Total score 205365 674561
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
1397
Dimensity 1200 +140%
3354
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 51.5 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 931.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM615 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

