We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 179K
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Announced 6 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662
1407
Dimensity 720 +21%
1696
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662
179359
Dimensity 720 +62%
290552

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
