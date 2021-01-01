Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 662
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 662
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 207K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662
207332
Dimensity 810 +85%
383002
CPU 65666 113696
GPU 40362 85477
Memory 45004 76385
UX 53744 105966
Total score 207332 383002
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
1402
Dimensity 810 +37%
1917
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 9 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 60
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

