We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 207K vs 89K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662 +132%
207332
Helio A22
89389
CPU 65666 32854
GPU 40362 4504
Memory 45004 29199
UX 53744 22008
Total score 207332 89389
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +95%
319
Helio A22
164
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +159%
1402
Helio A22
541
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

