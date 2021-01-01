Snapdragon 662 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
21
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 207K vs 89K
- Has 4 more cores
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65666
|32854
|GPU
|40362
|4504
|Memory
|45004
|29199
|UX
|53744
|22008
|Total score
|207332
|89389
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +95%
319
164
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +159%
1402
541
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM615
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
