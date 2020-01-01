Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 179K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662
314
Helio G70 +16%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +11%
1407
Helio G70
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662
179359
Helio G70 +10%
196665

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
