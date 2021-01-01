Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 662
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 662
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 177K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662
177992
Helio G96 +74%
308949
CPU 69810 -
GPU 34159 -
Memory 44417 -
UX 33716 -
Total score 177992 308949
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
316
Helio G96 +61%
510
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662
1407
Helio G96 +18%
1663
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 662
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 662
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 662
4. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
5. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G96
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 vs MediaTek Helio G96
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Helio G96
9. MediaTek Helio G88 vs Helio G96

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish