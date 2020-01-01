Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P23

Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 103K
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +105%
314
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +64%
1407
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +73%
179359
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 MT6763V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Snapdragon 662 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish