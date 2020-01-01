Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 179K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Helio P90 +27%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
Helio P90 +7%
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179359
Helio P90 +23%
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
