Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P90

Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662
VS
Helio P90
Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 179K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662
314
Helio P90 +27%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662
1407
Helio P90 +7%
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662
179359
Helio P90 +23%
220657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 970 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 November 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 MT6779
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

