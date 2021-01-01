Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 662
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 207K vs 94K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Snapdragon 429

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662 +120%
207332
Snapdragon 429
94118
CPU 65666 36510
GPU 40362 5369
Memory 45004 30988
UX 53744 21174
Total score 207332 94118
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 35.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 4.8 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 11.5 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 8.12 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 2.52 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 0.66 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 183.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Samsung Exynos 9611
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio G95
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio G80
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and MediaTek Helio G35
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish