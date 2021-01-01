Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 207K vs 98K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Snapdragon 430

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 662 +109%
207332
Snapdragon 430
98978
CPU 65666 32249
GPU 40362 14021
Memory 45004 20753
UX 53744 30639
Total score 207332 98978
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s 21.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.25 images/s 4.22 images/s
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s 11 words/s
Machine learning 17.85 images/s 5.88 images/s
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s 2.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s 136 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 MSM8937
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

