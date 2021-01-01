Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 207K vs 82K
- Supports 117% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 6.4 GB/s)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65666
|32120
|GPU
|40362
|9057
|Memory
|45004
|26512
|UX
|53744
|14438
|Total score
|207332
|82191
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +155%
319
125
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +137%
1402
591
|Image compression
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|45.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.25 images/s
|5.29 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.7 words/s
|15 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.85 images/s
|8.46 images/s
|Camera shooting
|11.8 images/s
|3.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|0.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|505.85 Krows/s
|211.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|54 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM615
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8