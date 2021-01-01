Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 662
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 205K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 662
205328
Snapdragon 480 Plus +87%
382974
CPU 65666 -
GPU 40362 -
Memory 45004 -
UX 53744 -
Total score 205328 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 370 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

