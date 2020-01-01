Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +78%
314
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +42%
1416
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +52%
178999
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
