Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +52%
178999
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 508
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2020 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 SDM630
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 675
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 460
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 730
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 625
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 632
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 636

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish