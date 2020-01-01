Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 148K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +15%
314
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +25%
1407
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +21%
179359
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
16 (55.2%)
13 (44.8%)
Total votes: 29
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- MediaTek Helio G80 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- MediaTek Helio P70 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636