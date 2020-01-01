Snapdragon 665 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 178K
- Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|71698
|88563
|GPU
|33657
|75396
|Memory
|42670
|44020
|UX
|32113
|40315
|Total score
|178230
|317243
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
315
A11 Bionic +196%
931
Multi-Core Score
1356
A11 Bionic +73%
2341
|Image compression
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|12.2 images/s
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|21.45 words/s
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|16.65 images/s
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|468 Krows/s
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|-
