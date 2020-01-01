Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 178K
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665
178230
A11 Bionic +78%
317243
CPU 71698 88563
GPU 33657 75396
Memory 42670 44020
UX 32113 40315
Total score 178230 317243

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 665
315
A11 Bionic +196%
931
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665
1356
A11 Bionic +73%
2341
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 12.2 images/s 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s 45.2 words/s
Machine learning 16.65 images/s 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite 468 Krows/s 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 665, or ask any questions
