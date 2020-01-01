Snapdragon 665 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 146K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Apple A9 +73%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +36%
1371
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
Apple A9 +17%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|96
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|-
Cast your vote
28 (50%)
28 (50%)
Total votes: 56
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G70
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Apple A9 vs Apple A11 Bionic
- Apple A9 vs Apple A10 Fusion