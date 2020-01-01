Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 710F

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
Kirin 710F
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 146K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +1%
1371
Kirin 710F
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665
146210
Kirin 710F +16%
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site -

