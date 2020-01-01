Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 145K vs 119K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +25%
1371
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +22%
145850
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site -

