We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 146K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665
315
Kirin 960 +21%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665
1371
Kirin 960 +16%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665
146210
Kirin 960 +50%
218909

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 11 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 96 -
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site -

