Snapdragon 665 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 146K
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 6 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Kirin 990 (4G) +139%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1371
Kirin 990 (4G) +124%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
Kirin 990 (4G) +197%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
