Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 720 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 720

Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665
VS
Dimensity 720
Dimensity 720

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 178K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
Dimensity 720

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665
178230
Dimensity 720 +63%
290522
CPU 71698 94712
GPU 33657 72127
Memory 42670 67407
UX 32113 56445
Total score 178230 290522

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665
1356
Dimensity 720 +26%
1703
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s -
Machine learning 16.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 468 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 30 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Dimensity 720

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 July 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 MT6853V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 665
2. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 665
3. Snapdragon 439 or Snapdragon 665
4. Helio P95 or Snapdragon 665
5. Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665
6. Exynos 9611 or Dimensity 720
7. Snapdragon 720G or Dimensity 720
8. Kirin 980 or Dimensity 720
9. Helio G90T or Dimensity 720
10. Snapdragon 690 or Dimensity 720

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 720 and Snapdragon 665, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish