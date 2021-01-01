Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 665
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 665
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 196K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665
196433
Dimensity 810 +95%
383002
CPU 66445 113696
GPU 34275 85477
Memory 38991 76385
UX 55823 105966
Total score 196433 383002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665
1374
Dimensity 810 +40%
1917
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s -
Machine learning 16.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 468 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 600 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 60
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

