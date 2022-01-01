Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 197K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65976
|140903
|GPU
|33635
|130936
|Memory
|44631
|87380
|UX
|53256
|132631
|Total score
|197888
|494581
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
318
Dimensity 920 +151%
797
Multi-Core Score
1358
Dimensity 920 +91%
2592
|Image compression
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|16.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|468 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|220
|2295
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
