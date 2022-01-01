Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 197K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665
197888
Dimensity 920 +150%
494581
CPU 65976 140903
GPU 33635 130936
Memory 44631 87380
UX 53256 132631
Total score 197888 494581
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665
1358
Dimensity 920 +91%
2592
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s -
Machine learning 16.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 468 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 665
220
Dimensity 920 +943%
2295
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 1 FPS 13 FPS
Score 220 2295

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 600 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 MT6877T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

