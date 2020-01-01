Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 146K vs 81K
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +93%
315
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +152%
1371
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +80%
146210
Helio A22
81081

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

