Snapdragon 665 vs Helio A25

Snapdragon 665
VS
Helio A25
Snapdragon 665
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 97K
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 665
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 665 +82%
177593
Helio A25
97345
CPU 71698 40306
GPU 33657 9521
Memory 42670 16528
UX 32113 29187
Total score 177593 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +131%
321
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +56%
1357
Helio A25
871
Image compression 87.65 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.45 words/s -
Machine learning 16.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.9 images/s -
HTML 5 1.8 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 468 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 53 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 273 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced April 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6125 MT6762V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

