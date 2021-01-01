Snapdragon 665 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 97K
- Announced 10-months later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|71698
|40306
|GPU
|33657
|9521
|Memory
|42670
|16528
|UX
|32113
|29187
|Total score
|177593
|97345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +131%
321
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +56%
1357
871
|Image compression
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|16.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|468 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6762V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
