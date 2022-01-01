Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65976
|-
|GPU
|33635
|-
|Memory
|44631
|-
|UX
|53256
|-
|Total score
|199023
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +32%
317
241
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 665 +28%
1361
1060
|Image compression
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|16.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|468 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|-
|Score
|219
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1