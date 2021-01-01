Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 196K
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66445
|92742
|GPU
|34275
|95976
|Memory
|38991
|57726
|UX
|55823
|98195
|Total score
|196433
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
320
Helio G96 +59%
509
Multi-Core Score
1374
Helio G96 +21%
1657
|Image compression
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.45 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|16.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.9 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|468 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|53 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|273 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
